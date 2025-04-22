“Easter Egg Horror: Woman Accused of Deadly Plot—But She Allegedly Tried to Poison Rival Before and FAILED!”

In a heartbreaking and disturbing case from Brazil, a 7-year-old boy tragically died after eating a poisoned Easter egg, which authorities say was sent by a woman targeting her ex-boyfriend’s new partner. The incident took place in the Brazilian state of Maranhão and has left the entire nation in shock.

What Happened?

Jordélia Pereira Barbosa, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested last week after she allegedly tried to poison her ex-boyfriend’s current partner, Mirian Lira. According to police, Barbosa sent a chocolate Easter egg to Lira’s home with a note that read, “With love, to Miriam Lira. Happy Easter.”

After consuming the chocolate on April 16, Mirian Lira and her teenage daughter Evelyn Fernanda were hospitalized in critical condition. Tragically, her 7-year-old son, Luis Silva, also ate the Easter egg, fell seriously ill, and later died.

Jealousy May Have Led to the Crime

Investigators believe that Barbosa was motivated by jealousy. Local news outlets report that she had previously dated Lira’s current partner and may have wanted to harm Lira out of anger or resentment.

This was not the first time Barbosa allegedly tried to poison Lira. According to reports, she had earlier gone to Lira’s workplace — a supermarket — pretending to represent a chocolate company. She claimed she was offering a chocolate tasting for staff. However, when she could not provide any company information, the staff refused her request.

Not giving up, Barbosa reportedly moved to the supermarket’s parking lot and tried to give chocolates to workers, but Lira was not there at the time. Later, she allegedly bought an Easter egg and arranged for it to be delivered to Lira’s home — a move that turned deadly.

Evidence Collected by Police

Local police have gathered strong evidence against Barbosa. Security footage shows a woman, believed to be Barbosa, wearing a wig and large glasses while purchasing chocolates. Authorities later seized the wig, glasses, a fake badge, and some of the chocolate she allegedly had with her. All of these items are now part of the ongoing investigation.

It is not yet clear if any of the employees at the supermarket were affected by the first poisoning attempt, but the main focus remains on the Easter egg that reached Lira’s home.

Current Situation

Barbosa is currently in police custody. The case has shocked many across Brazil and brought renewed attention to crimes driven by personal jealousy and revenge. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine what kind of substance was used to poison the chocolates and whether Barbosa acted alone or had help.

This tragedy is a painful reminder of how far some people may go when driven by hate. A young child has lost his life, and a family is left in deep sorrow. The full truth will hopefully come out during the legal proceedings.

SOURCE