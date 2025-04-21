Evicted Daughter ‘Kills’ Parents in Cold Blood – Then Casually Goes Shopping! The Twist? One Was Still Alive…

Sometimes, shocking real-life events feel like something out of a crime thriller. This story from Florida is one such case, where a woman attacked her own parents in a violent outburst, leading to a tragic ending for one and a miraculous survival for the other. Here’s what happened in this disturbing case that left an entire community shaken.

What Happened in Ocala, Florida?

On September 16, 2022, 33-year-old Christina Anne Adams stabbed both her parents, Richard and Sally Langer, after being told she needed to move out of their shared home in Ocala, Florida. Instead of calming down or discussing things, she took a large knife and attacked them both.

Richard Langer, her 74-year-old father, was badly injured but managed to call for help before he passed away. Her mother, Sally, was also stabbed but survived the horrifying incident. Adams, thinking both were dead, left the house.

She Went Shopping After the Attack

After the stabbing, Christina didn’t stay back or try to help. Instead, she changed her clothes and went shopping. She later met up with her wife, who had no idea what had happened. According to the authorities, Adams never told her partner about the attack and behaved as if everything was normal.

How the Police Caught Her

When the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the house, both Richard and Sally were found with serious stab wounds. Richard was still alive and clearly told the officers that his daughter had attacked them. Sadly, he died later due to the injuries.

Shortly after the attack, police found Adams driving nearby with her wife. Both were taken in for questioning. At first, Adams denied everything, but her story didn’t match her wife’s version. Eventually, she confessed.

She admitted she was angry after being asked to leave the house, so she took a knife and stabbed both her parents. She even tried to get rid of evidence before leaving.

What Happened in Court?

On April 16, 2025, Adams was given two life sentences—one for the murder of her father and one for trying to murder her mother. The jury didn’t take long to find her guilty of both charges: first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office confirmed the sentencing in a press release the next day. They also mentioned that the entire jury agreed quickly on the verdict.

Authorities React to the Shocking Crime

Sheriff Billy Woods called the attack a “senseless act of violence” and praised the quick response of the police officers. He said he was proud of his team for helping the victims and quickly arresting Adams, making the community safer.

He also said the brutal act had shocked everyone, including the officers involved.

This case shows how deep anger and poor decisions can lead to tragic and irreversible consequences. A simple family dispute turned deadly because of uncontrolled emotions. While justice has now been served, the incident remains a sad reminder of how violence can tear families apart. Always remember, walking away from a fight is braver than letting anger take control.

