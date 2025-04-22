Final Clue from the Grave: Dying Mom Texted Killer’s Name Before She and 5-Year-Old Were Murdered—Cops Reveal Chilling Details!

In a tragic case from Alabama, a woman who was killed along with her son and boyfriend sent one final text that helped police identify her killer. The message, just one word—“Jaco”—was sent by 28-year-old Arkia “Kia” Berry moments before her death. That word led police to arrest 25-year-old Jacorrian McGregor.

What Happened on the Day of the Murder

The heartbreaking incident happened on July 13, 2024. Police got a 911 call about what appeared to be a car accident in the Echo Highlands neighborhood in Birmingham. When they arrived, they found something far worse—three people had been shot and killed inside a car.

The victims were Arkia Berry, her 5-year-old son Landyn Brooks, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Eric Ashley Jr. All three were found dead with gunshot wounds.

The Final Text Message: “Jaco”

During a court hearing held on April 17, a police detective revealed that Arkia had sent a text saying “Jaco” just before she died. That was the nickname of Jacorrian McGregor. Investigators used phone records and messages from both Arkia’s and McGregor’s phones to connect him to the crime.

Messages also showed that McGregor’s friends were telling him to hide after the shooting, with texts like “lay low, stay out of sight.” This added more evidence to the case.

What Investigators Found at the Crime Scene

According to police testimony, Arkia was driving the car, Eric was in the front passenger seat, and her young son Landyn was in the back. She was found lying across the car’s center console. Officers found 20 to 30 shell casings near the vehicle, proving a heavy round of gunfire.

A green Kia was also seen nearby on CCTV footage around the time of the shooting. That same car was later found burnt, and police believe it was used during the crime.

Who Was Arkia Berry?

Arkia was a hairstylist and a loving mother. Her 5-year-old son Landyn was getting ready to start kindergarten and loved playing football. According to Arkia’s cousin Aniya Berry, the mother and son were very close.

“She loved her baby so much,” Aniya said in an interview. “He had everything he needed. She did everything right as a mother.”

Arrest and Court Update

McGregor was not arrested right away. It took several months of investigation before he was caught by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on February 24, 2025. He is now being held in Jefferson County Jail without bond.

A judge ruled after the recent hearing that there is enough evidence to move the case forward, meaning McGregor will now face trial for capital murder.

A City’s Grief

The death of a young child hit the community especially hard. “When a child dies, it affects everyone differently,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “We must ask ourselves—when will the violence end?”

Police are still not sure what kind of relationship existed between McGregor and the victims, but the case continues to develop.

This tragic case shows the painful reality of gun violence in communities. A mother, her son, and her partner lost their lives, but one final word from Arkia may help bring justice. Her brave action in her last moments helped police catch the man believed to be behind the murders. As the trial moves forward, many are hoping for justice—not just for Arkia, but for young Landyn and Eric too. This case is a reminder of how quickly lives can be lost to violence and how important it is for communities to come together and speak out against it.

