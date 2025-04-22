“From Lab to Lethal: The Twisted Double Life of a Scientist Who Claimed to Cure HIV… Then Planned a Killing!”

In a chilling case that mixed science, money, and murder, a biomedical researcher who once claimed he had discovered a cure for HIV has been found guilty of organizing a murder to cover up his own fraud. The story involves lies, a fake U.S. Marshal, and a man who was killed just because he knew too much.

Who Was Serhat Gumrukcu?

Serhat Gumrukcu, a 42-year-old biomedical researcher, claimed he had found a cure for HIV. His big medical claim led to a huge business deal with another man, Gregory Davis. The two were working on a multi-million-dollar biotech merger based on Gumrukcu’s work. But things took a dark turn when Davis began to question Gumrukcu’s honesty.

Why Did Gumrukcu Want Gregory Davis Dead?

Gregory Davis found out that Gumrukcu had been involved in a failed oil deal that may have included fraud. Davis threatened to take legal action, which could have exposed Gumrukcu’s other crimes. Fearing this, Gumrukcu decided to stop Davis — not in court, but in the worst way possible.

He reached out to a friend, who then found someone else to carry out a murder-for-hire. That man was Jerry Banks.

How Did the Murder Happen?

On January 6, 2018, Jerry Banks showed up at Davis’ home in Danville, Vermont. He pretended to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal and kidnapped Davis. The next day, Davis’s body was found on a snowbank near his home. He was a father of six and known in the community.

Banks later told authorities he had been hired by a man who called himself the “Turkish Prince” — a name Gumrukcu gave himself.

How Was Gumrukcu Caught?

The investigation revealed a trail of emails and messages between Gumrukcu and Davis, which showed rising tensions. Gumrukcu also lied during interviews with the FBI. Authorities dug into bank records, emails, and phone messages to piece together the murder plot. In total, four people were involved in the crime.

In 2023, Jerry Banks pleaded guilty to several charges including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to kidnap, and money laundering.

Now, in 2025, Gumrukcu has been found guilty of planning Davis’s murder.

FBI’s Response to the Verdict

FBI Special Agent Craig L. Tremarol called Gumrukcu a “ruthless criminal” whose greed led to the killing of his business partner. The FBI said their thoughts are with Davis’s family, who continue to mourn his loss.

This case shows how greed and fear can turn someone from a respected scientist into a convicted criminal. Serhat Gumrukcu claimed he had found a cure for one of the world’s deadliest diseases. But when his business partner threatened to reveal his past fraud, he chose murder over honesty. Now, he faces justice. This shocking story reminds us that even those who seem successful can hide dangerous secrets. The truth may be delayed, but it always comes out — sometimes at a terrible cost.

SOURCE