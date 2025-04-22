“Grisly Discovery: Mom’s Dismembered Body Found in 14 Bags—Now Her Son Faces Shocking Arson Charge!”

In a shocking case from the US, a 70-year-old woman named Tina Lloyd was found dead and dismembered in her home in West Haven, Connecticut. Her body parts were discovered packed inside several trash bags, and now her son, Theodore Lloyd, has been arrested and charged with attempted arson.

Police Make Gruesome Discovery During Welfare Check

The case came to light when police visited the house on March 24 for a welfare check. This happened after Theodore reportedly told the police that his mother had been missing for two months. According to reports by local news outlets like the New Haven Register and NBC Connecticut, police officers found a terrible smell coming from one of the rooms.

As they searched the house, officers found between 14 to 16 trash bags in an upstairs bedroom. These bags contained dismembered human remains, which were later confirmed to be Tina Lloyd’s. Because her body was badly decomposed, police had to use DNA tests to confirm her identity.

Evidence of Attempted Arson Found Inside the House

While investigating the home, police discovered signs that someone had tried to set the house on fire. They found several cutting tools, including an electric chainsaw, and many plastic bags believed to be used in the crime.

Authorities also found receipts and video footage from nearby stores like Walmart and Home Depot. The videos allegedly show Theodore buying the same items found at the crime scene, which has become key evidence in the case.

Police Reaction and Further Investigation

During a press conference, Sergeant Scott Allard from the West Haven Police Department said, “I have never seen anything like this in my 22 years in the police department.” The case has shocked the local community due to its brutal nature.

As of now, the exact cause of Tina’s death is still unknown, and police are continuing their investigation. Forensic experts are expected to give more details soon.

Arrest and Charges Against Theodore Lloyd

On April 21, West Haven Police arrested 32-year-old Theodore Lloyd. He was officially charged with attempted arson and is currently in custody. Police believe he acted alone, but they have confirmed that more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.

Authorities are working to piece together the full timeline of events and understand the motive behind such a disturbing act. For now, the community remains in shock as they wait for more answers.

