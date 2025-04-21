He Murdered Our Dog!’ Raleigh Family Demands Justice After Deputy’s Fatal Shot—Were Their Rights Violated?

When a beloved pet dies in a tragic and confusing way, the pain is deep. That’s exactly what the Briggs family from Raleigh, North Carolina, is feeling after their 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, Zelda, was shot and killed inside their home by a sheriff’s deputy. The family has now hired legal help to understand what really happened and to fight for their rights.

What Happened on April 8?

On April 8, a Wake County sheriff’s deputy went to the Briggs family’s home on Lord Berkley Road in east Raleigh. The deputy was there to deliver a civil summons – a legal notice about a lawsuit related to a debt. But when the officer entered the home, he encountered Zelda, the family’s dog. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dog bit the deputy. In response, the deputy shot and killed Zelda.

No one from the family was at home at the time. Paige Briggs was out of town, her husband Paul Briggs was at work, and their four children were at school.

The Family’s Legal Concerns

The family is heartbroken and now seeking justice. Their lawyers, Melissa Hill and Raymond Tarlton from the law firm Tharrington Smith, say that their constitutional rights were violated. The attorneys claim the deputy entered the house without a warrant and without any legal permission, which is against the law unless there’s a serious reason or emergency.

They also mentioned that several officers went through the house and even recorded videos with their phones. The family and their legal team feel this was a clear invasion of privacy, and worst of all, it ended with the unnecessary death of their pet.

Was the Deputy Allowed to Enter?

North Carolina law explains how civil summonses should be served. In most cases, the summons should be mailed, or the officer should try to schedule a time to meet the person. Only if those methods fail can the officer go to the person’s home. And even then, they’re only supposed to hand the papers to someone at the house or leave them with a responsible person who lives there.

The law does not say that deputies can enter an empty home to serve a summons. That’s one of the main points the Briggs family’s lawyers are raising. They believe the deputy had no right to go inside, and doing so without permission was a serious violation.

What Happens Next?

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office investigates the situation. The office has said they cannot comment further during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Briggs family’s lawyers say they will explore all legal options. They’re planning to take strong legal action to hold the responsible parties accountable for the warrantless entry and for the killing of Zelda.

This heartbreaking incident has shaken the Briggs family and raised important legal questions about privacy, home protection, and how civil processes should be handled by law enforcement. The family hopes that through legal action, they will get answers and help prevent something like this from happening to others in the future. At its core, this story is about more than just a summons—it’s about the safety and rights of every family in their own home.

