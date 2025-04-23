Her grandson, who also killed her husband in a midnight attack, stabbed the trailblazing mayor in her home: Police

In a deeply saddening incident, a well-known Texas politician, Bobbie J. Mitchell, was stabbed by her grandson at her home near Dallas. Her husband, Fred Mitchell, sadly did not survive the violent attack.

The couple’s 23-year-old grandson, Mitchell Blake Reinacher, has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Early Morning Attack at the Family Home

The violent incident took place early Monday morning at the Mitchells’ home in Lewisville, Texas, located in the northwest Dallas area.

At around 4 a.m., police received a call about an assault. When officers arrived, they heard screaming from inside the house. They quickly entered and arrested Reinacher at the scene.

Both Bobbie and Fred Mitchell had suffered serious stab wounds and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Fred Mitchell Dies, Bobbie Mitchell in Stable Condition

Doctors pronounced Fred Mitchell dead around 5 a.m., just an hour after the police arrived. His wife, Bobbie Mitchell, is said to be in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police say the motive behind the attack is still unclear. Reinacher was living with his grandparents at the time of the stabbing.

Who Is Bobbie J. Mitchell?

Bobbie Mitchell is a highly respected public servant in Texas. She made history by becoming the first Black mayor of Lewisville in 1993. She served as mayor until 2000, after which she became a Denton County Commissioner, a role she still holds today.

Her district includes Lewisville and the surrounding areas, and she is known for her strong community presence and leadership.

Community Reacts to Tragic Loss

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore shared his thoughts during a press conference, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Fred Mitchell. Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell is recovering, and we ask the community to uplift her and her family during this difficult time.”

He praised Bobbie Mitchell’s faith and service and called on the public to offer support and prayers as she begins the healing process.

What Happens Next for the Accused?

Mitchell Blake Reinacher, the grandson of the couple, is currently being held in the Lewisville jail. So far, it is unclear whether he has hired a lawyer or when his next court hearing will take place.

Authorities have not released a probable cause affidavit yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

A Family in Grief, A Community in Shock

The stabbing of Bobbie and Fred Mitchell has left their family, friends, and community devastated. While Bobbie continues to recover, the loss of Fred has cast a shadow over Lewisville, where both were known and respected.

As authorities work to understand why this tragedy happened, the community is coming together to support Commissioner Mitchell, who has given so much to others. Now, it’s time to return that care and compassion to her in her moment of need.

SOURCE