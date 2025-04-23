Hero Cop’s Tragic End: Officer Killed After Stopping to Help Stranded Driver Killer’s Fate Just Revealed!

A tragic act of violence has led to a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Jaremy Smith, who pleaded guilty to the March 2024 murder of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare, court records reveal. The sentence was the result of a plea agreement that spared Smith the death penalty, following U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision not to pursue capital punishment.

A Routine Stop Turns Deadly

On March 15, 2024, Officer Justin Hare, 35, was dispatched to assist a motorist with a flat tire along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari, New Mexico. According to court documents, Smith appeared to be stranded in a white BMW and was seen attempting to flag down passing vehicles.

At approximately 5 a.m., Officer Hare arrived at the scene and offered to give Smith a ride into town to get help, as no shops were open at that hour. But within minutes of the officer’s arrival, the encounter turned deadly. As Hare instructed Smith to move toward the front of the patrol car, Smith pulled out a firearm and shot him in the forehead, followed by two more shots to his neck and cheek.

Despite his injuries, Hare was still alive and gasping for air when Smith forced him into his own patrol car and drove off—a crime that meets the legal definition of kidnapping resulting in death, one of the charges Smith pleaded guilty to.

A Violent Crime Spree

After driving for just a few minutes, Smith reportedly stopped the vehicle, removed Hare from the car, and left him on the ground. A duress signal activated by Hare helped lead responding officers to his location, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Following the murder, Smith fled on foot, stole a flatbed truck, and made his way to Albuquerque, where he was ultimately apprehended. A gas station clerk recognized him from media reports and his ID, leading to a short chase before police arrested him.

Additional Murder in South Carolina

In a chilling revelation, federal prosecutors also revealed that just days before killing Officer Hare, Smith had allegedly murdered a 52-year-old paramedic in Nichols, South Carolina. Identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, the victim was found shot execution-style in a field, marking the beginning of Smith’s multi-state violent crime spree.

Charges and Sentence

Smith pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Kidnapping resulting in death

Carjacking resulting in death

Using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence

Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

He will spend the rest of his life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

Justice and Reflection

“This sentence serves as a powerful reminder that violence against those who serve and protect the public will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison. “Officer Justin Hare, a hero who saw someone in need and selflessly stepped in to help, paid the ultimate price.”

The death of Officer Hare has left a deep mark on the New Mexico law enforcement community, and his heroism and compassion will be remembered. Smith’s sentencing brings some measure of closure to a case that began with a simple act of kindness and ended in tragedy.

