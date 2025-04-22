“House of Horrors: Ohio Man, 35, Indicted After Allegedly Locking Toddler in ‘Filthy’ Room for 7 Hours—What Happened Next Will Shock You!”

A shocking case from Ohio has raised serious concerns about child safety. A 35-year-old man named Joshua Merz has been charged with child endangerment after he left a 2-year-old child with special needs locked in a bedroom while he went to work. The incident happened in the village of Cleves and has left the community stunned.

What Happened

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Joshua Merz left the child alone at home on April 8 for at least seven hours. The toddler was locked inside a bedroom, and the house was found in a dirty and dangerous condition. Authorities say this act put the child at serious risk of harm.

It was Merz’s own father, Bruce Merz, who discovered the child and decided to call the police. He told his son to turn himself in, which led to Joshua’s arrest.

Legal Charges and Possible Jail Time

Joshua Merz has been charged with two counts of child endangerment. These include a third-degree felony and a first-degree misdemeanor. If found guilty, he could face up to three and a half years in prison.

The authorities also mentioned that Merz had physically restrained the child in a cruel way. Leaving a small child alone in such conditions, especially one with special needs, is considered extremely dangerous and irresponsible.

House Found in Bad Condition

When the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office went to check on the home, they found it in very poor condition. It was described as filthy and potentially harmful to live in. The officers said the way the child was locked up and left alone created a serious risk of injury or worse.

Family Reaction and 911 Call

Bruce Merz, Joshua’s father, told local news that calling the police on his own son was one of the hardest things he’s ever done. But he also said it was the right thing to do. He believes his son made a big mistake and now everyone in the family has to deal with the consequences.

In a 911 call shared by WLWT News, Bruce can be heard telling the dispatcher that a child was left alone in a house. The dispatcher then said the child had been found naked and locked in a room before.

Bruce also had a message for other parents or people in similar situations. He said, “You’re not alone. You have to reach out. Ask for help from those who love you. Don’t ignore the problem.”

Authorities Speak Out

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich made a strong statement: “There is never a reason to leave a 2-year-old child home alone. Our job is to protect those who cannot speak for themselves, and that is what we’ll do in this case.”

Joshua Merz was arrested on the same day as the incident and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was later released after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.

This case is a sad reminder of how important it is to take care of young children, especially those with special needs. Leaving a child alone for even a short time can be dangerous. If someone feels overwhelmed or doesn’t know how to handle a situation, asking for help is always better than putting a child at risk. Thanks to the actions of Joshua’s father, the child was rescued in time. Now, the legal process will decide what happens next.

