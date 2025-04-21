Killer Revealed in Final Text – Mother Dying Alongside Her 5-Year-Old Son in Triple Homicide – Police Says

A heartbreaking case from Birmingham, Alabama, has shocked many. A young mother, her little son, and her boyfriend were found dead in a car, and police say they were all shot. What makes the case even more disturbing is that the woman managed to text the name of her alleged killer just moments before she died. This small message helped police find the person they believe is responsible.

What Happened in Birmingham?

On July 13, 2024, the Birmingham police received a 911 call about what first looked like a car accident in the Echo Highlands area. But when officers reached the spot, they found something far worse. Inside the car were three people — all shot to death. They were later identified as 28-year-old Arkia “Kia” Berry, her 5-year-old son Landyn Brooks, and her boyfriend Eric Ashley Jr., also 28.

Police say they found between 20 to 30 bullet casings around the car, showing that it was a brutal attack.

Final Text Revealed Killer’s Identity

Just before her death, Arkia Berry sent a text message to a friend with just one word: “Jaco.” This turned out to be the nickname of Jacorrian McGregor, a 25-year-old man who is now charged with capital murder in this triple homicide case.

According to police detective Jarvelius Tolliver, this message played a big role in connecting McGregor to the crime. Investigators also looked into phone records of both Arkia and McGregor. They found messages where McGregor’s friends told him to hide and “lay low” after the incident — making the case against him even stronger.

Where Were the Victims Found?

Arkia was driving the car when she was shot. Her boyfriend, Eric Ashley Jr., was sitting in the front passenger seat, and her son Landyn was in the back seat on the driver’s side. Police found Arkia lying across the center console, showing she may have tried to protect her son or escape during the attack.

Evidence Found in the Case

Investigators also looked into another car — a green Kia — that was seen near Arkia’s car around the time of the shooting. Later, this car was found burned, and police believe it may be linked to the suspect.

McGregor was not arrested right away. He was finally taken into custody on February 24, 2025, after months of investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service helped in locating and arresting him.

Who Were the Victims?

Arkia “Kia” Berry was a hairstylist and described as a loving mother. Her son Landyn, only 5 years old, was getting ready to start kindergarten and loved playing football. Arkia’s cousin Aniya Berry shared how close the mother and son were, calling them “two peas in a pod.” She said Arkia always made sure her son had everything he needed and loved him deeply.

Community Reaction and Court Update

The case has deeply affected the Birmingham community. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said, “When you have a child involved, it hits differently. We have to ask — when is enough going to be enough?”

As of now, Jacorrian McGregor is in the Jefferson County Jail without bond. A judge has confirmed that there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial.

This tragic story is a painful reminder of how violence can destroy lives in an instant. A young mother, her innocent child, and her partner lost their lives, but thanks to Arkia’s final act of bravery — texting her killer’s name — the suspect is now facing justice. The community hopes for peace and strength for the families left behind, and that justice will be served for Arkia, Landyn, and Eric.

