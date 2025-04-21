Mayo Clinic Doctor Accused of Poisoning Wife: Judge Rules Cops Violated Rights of Doctor Accused of Killing His Wife

A murder case involving a Mayo Clinic doctor has taken a big turn. A Minnesota judge recently ruled that police conducted illegal searches, and because of that, important evidence will not be used in court. This decision may affect the case of Dr. Connor Bowman, who is accused of killing his wife, Betty Jo Bowman, using gout medicine.

What Happened in the Case?

Dr. Connor Bowman was charged with the murder of his wife, Betty Jo Bowman, in August 2023. Betty, who was a healthy woman, suddenly became very sick and died after a four-day hospital stay. Doctors first thought it was food poisoning, but later found out she had been poisoned with a medicine called colchicine, usually used to treat gout.

Connor, a pharmacy school graduate and poison control worker, was in heavy debt and reportedly told people he would receive a ₹4 crore ($500,000) life insurance payout after his wife’s death. He also allegedly started using a dating app just days after she passed away.

Why the Judge Threw Out the Evidence

The Rochester Police Department took 14 electronic devices and an iPad from Bowman’s home during the investigation. However, District Judge Kathy Wallace said that the search warrants used to collect these devices were too broad and violated Bowman’s right to privacy.

The judge said police should have been more specific when asking to search the devices. Instead, the warrants allowed officers to look through texts, emails, photos, and web searches without clear limits. This, according to the judge, gave police too much freedom and allowed them to search whatever they wanted — which is not allowed under U.S. law.

As a result, most of the digital evidence, including texts and web searches, will not be allowed in court.

Details That Made the Case Suspicious

Betty’s sudden death raised red flags for investigators. She had no history of illness, but her condition got worse quickly after drinking a smoothie made by her husband. A friend who visited her said the smoothie “tasted bad,” and Betty even joked that her husband might be trying to poison her.

Connor also told different stories to different people about how his wife died — ranging from listeria poisoning to a morphine overdose. After her death, he asked the medical examiner to cremate her body immediately, calling it a “natural death.” However, someone close to the family informed authorities about the couple’s marriage issues and possible divorce plans.

How This May Affect the Trial

With much of the digital evidence now removed from the case, prosecutors may find it harder to prove Bowman’s guilt. So far, they haven’t said how the loss of evidence will impact their argument in court. The trial is still ongoing, and more updates are expected as the case moves forward.

The murder case against Dr. Connor Bowman took a major twist after a judge ruled that police violated his rights by using broad and unclear search warrants. This resulted in key electronic evidence being tossed out. Bowman is accused of killing his wife for financial gain, and while the case is still active, losing this evidence could make it more difficult for the state to prove his guilt. Whether or not justice will be served now depends on the remaining evidence and how both sides present their case in court.

SOURCE