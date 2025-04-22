Monsters in Disguise: Sick Parents Accused of Planning Infant’s Sexual Assault Before Delivery—Cops ‘Sickened’ by Evidence!

A Wisconsin couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say the man sexually assaulted the woman’s infant daughter while the mother helped him plan the crime before the baby was born.

Skyler Klassen, 22, was arrested on April 9 after officers from the Madison Police Department allegedly discovered child sex abuse materials on his phone, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE. Klassen was arrested on an active warrant out of Nevada for child sex abuse material, according to the complaint.

According to police, Klassen admitted to sexually assaulting Madison Bishop’s 2-month-old daughter. According to the complaint, police discovered photos of the baby’s genitals on his phone, as well as a video of the infant being digitally penetrated. Police believe the alleged assault occurred on April 7.

During the search of his phone, police allege they discovered graphic text messages between him and the baby’s mother, indicating that they intended to sexually assault the child before she was born, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the two allegedly continued to discuss what they wanted to do sexually with their daughter after she was born, frequently exchanging child sex abuse material from other sources.

The mother, identified by police as Bishop, 21, was arrested on April 15 in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, Bishop is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault and failure to protect a child. Klassen is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, four counts of possession of child sex abuse materials, one count of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of incest.

It’s unclear whether they’ve entered pleas. PEOPLE reached out to the couple’s defence attorney, who declined to comment.

When contacted about the case, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office informed PEOPLE that “DA Ozanne is ethically prohibited from commenting as this is an open investigation/prosecution.”

