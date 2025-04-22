“New Evidence Emerges: Scott Peterson’s Legal Team Says They Can Prove His Innocence in Laci’s Murder—What Do They Know?”

The Los Angeles Innocence Project (LAIP) has shared new evidence that could change the course of a famous criminal case. They are trying to prove that Scott Peterson did not kill his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. According to LAIP, this fresh evidence and witness statements might have changed the jury’s decision if presented during the original trial.

Background of the Case

Scott Peterson was found guilty in 2004 for the murders of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn child. The incident happened in December 2002, just before Christmas. Laci’s and Conner’s bodies were found months later in the San Francisco Bay, and Scott was arrested in April 2003.

In 2005, he was sentenced to death. But that death sentence was overturned in 2020, and Scott is still in prison at Mule Creek State Prison, California, fighting to prove his innocence.

What the New Petition Says

On April 18, 2025, LAIP lawyers filed a petition with the California Court of Appeal. They requested a writ of habeas corpus, asking the court to review the case again. They say the jury based its decision on false or incomplete evidence. The petition claims that much of the prosecution’s case was built on circumstantial (indirect) proof rather than hard facts.

The LAIP’s statement says, “Had the jury heard this evidence, it is highly likely they would not have reached a guilty verdict.”

Key Points from the New Evidence

One major point in the new evidence is a burglary that happened in December 2002 at a house across the street from Scott and Laci’s home. Scott’s lawyers have argued before that Laci may have seen two men committing the burglary while she was walking the dog and that she was killed because of what she saw.

Now, LAIP says they have a new witness who overheard the burglars talking about Laci confronting them. This supports Scott’s story that he was away fishing when Laci disappeared and that she was alive after he left home.

Suspicious Van and the Hidden Evidence

There’s also new information about a van that may have belonged to the burglars. The van was reportedly set on fire near the Petersons’ home. Inside the van, a mattress with bloodstains was found. According to LAIP, police had investigated the van but this information was never shared with the jury during the trial.

The group claims this could be where Laci was actually killed, not by Scott as originally believed.

Doubts on the Boat Story

Prosecutors had earlier claimed that Scott secretly bought a boat to dump the bodies. But the LAIP says they now have proof that Scott and Laci bought the boat together. This weakens the idea that Scott was planning something secretly.

What About the Bodies?

In the original trial, the prosecution said Scott dumped the bodies in the San Francisco Bay during his fishing trip. But now, LAIP says that scientific evidence shows the bodies couldn’t have floated from the fishing spot to the location where they were found. Instead, they believe the bodies were placed in a different area — near the Albany Bulb, a spot that is easy to reach by both car and foot.

The Case Is Still Ongoing

Scott and his legal team are hopeful that this new evidence will finally clear his name. LAIP took over as lead lawyers in November 2023. In a small legal win in May 2024, a judge allowed re-testing of duct tape found on Laci’s pants — another detail that could be important.

Meanwhile, Laci’s family still believes Scott is guilty.

The case of Scott Peterson has always been full of questions and mystery. Now, with the Los Angeles Innocence Project stepping in, there’s a real chance that this story might take a different turn. If the court finds this new evidence strong enough, Scott might get a new trial or even be declared innocent. Whether that happens or not, the coming months will be crucial in one of America’s most well-known criminal cases.

