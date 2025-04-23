“Suffer the consequences of her husband’s actions”: Police claim a woman wearing an ICE uniform and carrying a walkie-talkie kidnaps her ex-boyfriend’s wife

In a shocking case from Florida, a 52-year-old woman is accused of pretending to be a federal ICE agent to kidnap the wife of her ex-boyfriend. Authorities say the woman even wore a shirt marked “ICE,” carried a walkie-talkie, and claimed she was taking the victim to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, Latrance Battle, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery by sudden snatching, and impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

How It All Started

On April 10, 2025, deputies were called to the Bridge Plaza Apartments in Panama City Beach, Florida. They found the victim scared and visibly shaken.

The woman explained she was working at a Days Inn hotel when a stranger, wearing dark clothes, sunglasses, a mask, and a jacket, walked in and showed a shirt with “ICE” written on it. The woman also showed what looked like a sheriff’s ID card, making the victim believe she was a real officer.

Victim Taken by Force

Believing she was being taken by a real agent, the victim told her boss she had to go. Battle led her to a car, made her sit in the back, and then drove off, saying they were going to the sheriff’s office.

When the victim tried to call her lawyer, Battle forcefully snatched her phone, saying she could make “one phone call” when they arrived.

Battle even used a walkie-talkie during the ride, pretending to speak to other “ICE agents,” which made the victim even more confused and frightened.

Victim Escapes After Suspicious Behavior

As they passed by an actual sheriff’s office, the victim grew suspicious and asked why they didn’t stop. Battle responded strangely, and also began talking badly about the victim’s husband, saying the victim had to suffer because of him.

They finally stopped at an apartment building, and Battle told the victim to go to room 108, saying ICE agents would be waiting there. Battle then ran inside the apartment, and while she was distracted, the victim ran to a man nearby for help.

She told him what happened and said her phone was taken. When Battle returned, the man confronted her. Battle simply replied, “She knows what she did.” The victim then waited safely inside the man’s apartment until police arrived.

Connection to the Victim’s Husband Revealed

When the victim called her husband, he immediately suspected that the woman was his ex-girlfriend, Latrance Battle. He also had a restraining order against her due to past violent incidents, including an attack at his workplace.

Police later confirmed that Battle lived at the apartment where the victim was taken. Although she wasn’t home at the time, she was arrested while trying to leave for Alabama.

Officers confirmed she was on probation for aggravated assault and is now being held without bond at Bay County Jail.

A Dangerous Impersonation with Real Consequences

This shocking case highlights how dangerous it is when someone pretends to be a law enforcement officer. The victim trusted that she was being taken by a real agent, which shows how easily such impersonations can lead to serious crimes like kidnapping.

Authorities acted quickly, and thanks to the victim’s bravery and help from a stranger, she was able to escape before more harm was done. Police continue to investigate, and Latrance Battle faces multiple serious charges for her actions.

