The Brutal Price of Kindness: Man Allegedly Rips Stranger’s Eye Out in Random Attack After the Victim Simply Asked simple Question

A man from Arizona is now recovering after a violent and unexpected street attack left him badly hurt and missing an eye. The man was simply walking down the road when he became the victim of a brutal assault that changed his life forever.

What Happened on the Night of the Attack?

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, near the intersection of Broadway Avenue Road and 48th Street in Phoenix, Arizona. The victim, who has not been named by the police, was walking near a shop when he saw a man standing outside. As he walked by, he politely asked the man, “How are you doing?”

That simple question led to a horrific event. The man outside, later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Lanks, reportedly responded by saying he would “whoop his a–.” Not wanting trouble, the victim kept walking. But just moments later, Lanks followed him from behind and attacked him in an extremely violent way.

Details of the Horrific Attack

According to court documents, Lanks used his fingers to forcefully remove the victim’s right eye from its socket. After the victim fell to the ground in pain, Lanks punched him in the face multiple times, causing even more injuries, including a fractured jaw.

The injured man somehow managed to get home, where his girlfriend quickly called 911. When emergency medical teams arrived, they saw that the man’s eyeball was still hanging from its socket and his face was covered with a towel. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Later that same day, around 2 p.m., police found Daniel Lanks sitting in the lobby of a healthcare office. When officers tried to speak to him, reports say he became aggressive and used foul language. He also reportedly said he didn’t understand his Miranda rights (the legal rights read out by police during an arrest).

Three days after the incident, the victim positively identified Lanks in a photo lineup, which helped confirm the case against him.

How the Attack Has Affected the Victim

The victim told police that his life has completely changed due to this violent attack. He said he may not be able to return to work and is unsure if he can manage everyday tasks anymore. Losing his eye and having a broken jaw has caused long-term pain and fear.

He also said that the attack was completely unprovoked. He never threatened or challenged Lanks and did not have any weapons on him. He felt he was about to lose his life during the terrifying moment.

About the Suspect, Daniel Lanks

This was not Lanks’ first brush with the law. Reports say he had been released from jail just two days earlier, on a separate case involving aggravated assault and theft. He had been released on his own recognizance, which means he was let go without having to pay bail.

Now, he has been arrested again and is facing a serious felony charge of aggravated assault. He is being held in Maricopa County Jail with a cash bond set at $500,000.

This shocking attack in Phoenix highlights the dangers of unexpected street violence and how one brief encounter can lead to life-changing consequences. A simple greeting turned into a nightmare for one innocent man. As he begins the long road to recovery, the case against Daniel Lanks continues to move forward, with the public watching closely to see justice served.

SOURCE