Who Are the Zizians? Inside the Secretive Cult Linked to Multiple Deaths—What Police Just Discovered Will Haunt You!

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began in 2020, a kind-hearted landlord in California found himself dealing with a strange and dangerous group of people. This story follows the shocking journey of Curtis Lind, a former tugboat captain who allowed some unusual tenants to stay on his property, only to later become the target of a violent and deadly cult-like group called the Zizians.

An Unusual Group Arrives

Curtis Lind owned an RV and boat storage yard in Vallejo, California. In early 2020, his friend Jon Jenkins noticed something odd—some new tenants were living in trucks and trailers on Lind’s property. They walked around naked and wore gas masks. Curtis said they were his friends and let them stay. He was always helping people, even when it seemed risky.

Problems Begin to Surface

By 2022, things had changed. Lind’s friendly relationship with the group had turned sour. These people were followers of a blogger named Jack “Ziz” LaSota, who shared extreme views on topics like anarchism, AI fears, and gender rights. Lind said they had stopped paying rent and owed him around $60,000. He became scared of them and asked Jenkins to help put eviction notices on their trucks.

A Brutal Attack

On November 13, 2022, just two days before the group was supposed to be evicted, Lind was lured out of his trailer by Suri Dao, a 24-year-old follower of LaSota. She claimed there was a water leak. As Lind stepped outside, he was attacked by Dao and two others—Emma Borhanian and Somni Leatham. He was stabbed multiple times, lost an eye, and was even struck with a samurai sword. But in self-defense, Lind managed to shoot and kill Borhanian and injured Leatham. Miraculously, Lind survived.

A Deadly Ambush

After the attack, Lind cleared out their trucks and found disturbing items like urine jars, 3D printers, and dangerous chemicals. He thought that was the end of it. But on January 17, 2025, as he was getting out of his car at his property gate, he was fatally stabbed. Lind was 82 years old.

The man accused of killing him was Maximilian Snyder, a 23-year-old data scientist. Prosecutors said Lind was killed to stop him from testifying in the upcoming court case against Dao and Leatham for the 2022 attack.

Zizians Linked to More Crimes

Authorities believe Lind’s murder isn’t the only violent act committed by this group. The FBI is now investigating similar crimes in California, Vermont, and Pennsylvania—all believed to be connected to the Zizians, a radical group led by LaSota.

In January 2025, just days after Lind’s death, Zizians members Teresa Youngblut and Ophelia Bauckholt were involved in a deadly shootout in Vermont. A U.S. Border Patrol agent, Chris Maland, and Bauckholt both died in the incident.

Suspects with Surprising Backgrounds

Another key suspect, Michelle Zajko, a former NASA intern, was linked to the guns used in that Vermont shooting. She had been under suspicion in the 2023 deaths of her own parents in Pennsylvania. Although not charged at the time, she later turned up in Maryland with LaSota and another man, dressed in black and carrying guns. They were arrested for trespassing and weapon-related charges, and are now being questioned in connection with multiple crimes.

Awaiting Justice

Back in California, Suri Dao, Snyder, and Leatham are waiting for their murder and attempted murder trials. People who knew them, like former friend Galen Metzger, say they were once intelligent and kind before getting caught up in the Zizians group.

Meanwhile, Curtis Lind’s friends are still in shock. They remember him as a kind and generous man. His friend David Ferrera said, “He lived a life of kindness. He’s etched in my heart forever.”

This tragic story shows how a group of people with radical beliefs and violent actions can change lives forever. What started as an act of kindness ended in horror for Curtis Lind. The FBI continues to investigate the Zizians, who are believed to be involved in at least six deaths across different states. As the trials move forward, many hope that justice will be served and more details about the group’s actions and motives will come to light.

