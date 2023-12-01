The Best of Broadway announced today that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of Pretty Woman: The Musical, being held December 1st to the 3rd at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, will go on sale Monday, September 25th at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman, the film, was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

