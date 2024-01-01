11th Annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Plunge

We will pay homage to one of Charleston’s funniest residents, Bill Murray! The Polar Bear Plunge rounds out the weekend of New Year festivities on Folly Beach, including the Flip Flop Drop & Fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

The annual plunge will take place beachside at the Tides Hotel at 1:30pm and will include a costume contest at 12:30pm, commemorative t-shirts, and of course, a plunge into the “chilly” Atlantic. All attendees are encouraged to come in costume, especially as your favorite Bill Murray character, and be ready to ‘freeze your bills off.’

Dress as your favorite Bill Murray character (or whatever costume floats your boat) and enter the Costume Contest! There will be prizes for Best Overall Bill Murray, Best Girl, Best Guy, and Best Team/Family.