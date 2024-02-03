× Expand Palmetto Pride Francis Marion National Forest Clean UpSaturday, February 3rd, 20249am-12pmHuger, South CarolinaRegister at palmettopride.org

Join Palmetto Pride for the 17th Annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean Up! The Francis Marion National Forest covers over 260,000 acres of public forest lands with dozens of recreational opportunities, as well as wildlife habitats. This clean up helps maintain our National Forest system and introduce folks to our public lands.