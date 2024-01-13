Please join us for the 19th Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe featuring William Kent Krueger, Shelby Van Pelt, and Stacy Willingham!

J﻿anuary 13 - 14, 2024

W﻿ild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms, SC

Sunday is the main event! Registration to Saturday's literary events is only available to guests who have purchased a ticket to the Sunday program. These events have a very limited capacity, so get your tickets today.

The Wild Dunes Author Event with Mary Alice Monroe proudly supports literacy, and proceeds from the event will go to Reading Partners SC, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides weekly one-on-one tutoring for local elementary school students to help them develop strong literacy skills. We’re grateful to the authors for donating their time to support literacy and are extremely grateful to our sponsors for their generous support.

W﻿HAT TO EXPECT AT THE WILD DUNES LITERARY EVENT:

S﻿unday, January 14 at 2 p.m.

Guests will experience a 75-minute in-depth and lively author conversation with William Kent Krueger, Shelby Van Pelt, and Stacy Willingham, moderated by Mary Alice Monroe. They’ll dive deep into their novels, their writing journeys, their personal lives, and their inspiration. A portion of the conversation will include questions from the audience.

Sunday’s experience will include a complimentary signature cocktail, appetizers, a coffee bar, and dessert for all to enjoy as you peruse a curated silent auction and the pop-up book shop and more. Doors open at 1 p.m. The conversation begins at 2 p.m.

There are two types of tickets available for purchase: a General Admission Ticket ( $65.00, including a signed book, a cocktail, coffee, and appetizers) and a VIP Ticket ($125.00, including signed copies of the 3 featured titles, premiere seating, cocktail, coffee, appetizers, and more). Additional information when you browse ticketing options. Tickets to this event are non-refundable.

S﻿aturday, January 13 beginning at 10 a.m.

P﻿lease note: In order to unlock access to these additional experiences with our authors, purchase a ticket to Sunday's main event! You'll be offered tickets to Saturday's programming as add-ons during the check-out process under the heading "Would you like to add ..." Please note that space at Saturday's special offerings is limited!

10 a.m. Morning Mimosas Book Launch with Stacy Willingham ($42): Enjoy mimosas and a coffee bar in the fabulous Indigo Rooftop Restaurant with Charleston’s acclaimed mystery novelist Stacy Willingham as we celebrate the upcoming launch of her new thriller Only If You’re Lucky. Our guests will each receive a signed first-edition hardcover before the official release! And, you’ll enjoy a candid conversation about Willingham’s novels led by Buxton Books owner Polly Buxton. This is the perfect experience for book clubs!

1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Nature as a Muse: Excursion to Dewees Island with Shelby Van Pelt and Mary Alice Monroe ($50.00) * THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT *: Guests will have a rare chance to experience life as an Islander on this remote and private barrier island. Meet at the Dewees Island marina to hop aboard the 1:00 p.m. ferry for a guided cruise with master naturalist Judy Fairchild. Once on island, we'll travel past pristine marshes and forests on crushed shell roads to join the Dewees Island book club for a casual meet-n-greet and conversation, followed by a book signing. Bestselling novelists Shelby Van Pelt and Mary Alice Monroe will share their experiences being inspired by nature in their lives and their work. A pop-up bookshop will be on site. This event supports the Dewees Island Conservancy, which protects the fragile barrier island habitat so nature can thrive. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!

5:00 p.m. Happy Hour and Mysteries with William Kent Krueger and Mary Alice Monroe ($40) * MORE SEATS ADDED *: Grab a drink and enjoy an up-close conversation with William Kent Krueger and Mary Alice Monroe, as they talk about Krueger’s popular bestselling Cork O’Connor mystery book series. Enjoy wine and cheese at the beautiful Indigo Room and Rooftop Bar at Wild Dunes Resort. Guests will also receive a signed paperback copy of the featured books from Krueger’s mystery series.

Tickets to these events are non-refundable.

*We’ve just added a FREE event to the literary weekend experience!*

Friday, January 12th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Cool Local Authors with Hot New Books

Islander 71 Fish House & Deck Bar

The 19th annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend kicks off with a party featuring some of the Lowcountry’s coolest debut authors and their hot new books– Victoria Benton Frank (My Magnolia Summer), Kristen Ness (At Loggerheads), and Brittany Butler (The Syndicate Spy).

This is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink, catch a sunset and hang out with friends and authors. Complimentary light apps and cash bar. Books will be available for purchase by Buxton Books. Click here for your FREE RSVP and be automatically entered into a raffle to win a prize! The winner must be there to claim the prize. Add this party to your calendar and invite your friends!

WILD DUNES AUTHOR EVENT & WEEKEND HOTEL RESERVATIONS

The Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe includes an opportunity to treat yourself to stay on property at the world-class Wild Dunes Resort. Opportunities to golf, swim, enjoy the spa, and of course walk the beach await you!

This is a special opportunity for friends, couples, and book clubs to gather at a luxury seaside resort to celebrate a shared love of books. Visit the room link HERE and call Wild Dunes Resort at 866-499-7122 to receive an exclusive promo code for your room rate.

A ticket to the Wild Dunes Author Event with Mary Alice Monroe is a perfect gift for your book-loving friend, spouse, or family member. And it’s perfect for book clubs!

Author Bios:

William Kent Krueger is the New York Times bestselling novelist of 24 novels. The Cork O’Conner mystery series has garnered numerous awards. His runaway bestselling stand-alone novels, including This Tender Land and Ordinary Grace also won multiple awards, including The Edgar Award for Best Novel; The Anthony Award for Best Novel; The Barry Award for Best Novel; and the Macavity Award for Best Mystery Novel. Krueger lives in Minnesota. His newest novel, The River We Remember, is one of the year’s most anticipated books and a featured title at this year’s event.

Shelby Van Pelt is the New York Times bestselling author of Remarkably Bright Creatures, a wildly successful debut novel. Shelby has garnered many accolades including the Read with Jenna Today Show Book Club Pick. It was also named a Best Book of Summer by the Chicago Tribune, The View, Southern Living, and USA Today. Van Pelt lives in the suburbs of Chicago. Remarkably Bright Creatures is a featured title at this year’s event.

Stacy Willingham is the New York Times bestselling author of three novels. Her debut novel, A Flicker in the Dark, was an instant national bestseller and was nominated for the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Mystery & Thriller and Best First Novel. A TV series adaptation is in the works. Stacy lives in Charleston. Her newest novel, Only If You're Lucky, debuts January 16 and we have early copies at our event as a featured title.

Mary Alice Monroe is the award winning, New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels and children’s books. A longtime Isle of Palms resident and creator of the event, Mary Alice welcomes some of today’s most popular writers to the literary stage at Wild Dunes Resort and moderates the conversation.

Buxton Books of Charleston is the sponsoring bookseller of the Wild Dunes Author Series Weekend.