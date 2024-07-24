2024 VBS - Vacation Bible School - Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

Get ready for adventure on “Breaker Rock Beach” where children will learn that God’s truth never changes through engaging activities, fun games, and creative arts! We are excited to offer this four-night event for FREE, followed by a Sunday celebration!

Dates & Times:

July 24-27th from 5:30-8:30pm and Sunday July 28th @ 11am.

Registration opens APRIL 1st!

Info

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
