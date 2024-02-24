The Lowcountry Parrothead Club announced that the 20th Annual Mardi Crawl on Shem Creek will be held on Saturday, February 24th, 2024.

Over the past 20 years, this annual event has fulfilled its mission to party with a purpose by raising over $200,000 for local charities. This year, proceeds will benefit SC Alzheimer's Association, Pet Helpers, Carolina Children's Charity, HALOS, Fisher House, Ronald McDonald House, and Toys for Tots.

Starting at 1 pm, attendees will travel to each participating Shem Creek restaurant on foot, by free water taxi, or by golf cart, where they can participate in interactive games, enjoy food and drink specials, and catch live entertainment before moving on to the next location. After the crawl, Red's will host an after-party with live music. Participating restaurants include Red's Icehouse, Sunsets, Saltwater Cowboys, Vickery's, and Water's Edge.

Registration is available through Monday, January 15th 2024 for $40. It includes a participant wristband, T-shirt, swag, beads, and a crawl card with questions that can only be answered by visiting the participating restaurants to win prizes. From January 16th through February 10th, registration will be $45. Online registration will close on February 10th, but registration will be available the day of the event for $30 and will include everything except the t-shirt. To register, go to LowcountryParrotheadClub. org.