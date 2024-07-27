22nd Annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic

× Expand 2023 Folly Beach Wahine Classic 2023 Folly Beach Wahine Classic

The Folly Beach Wahine Classic (FBWC) is an annual non-profit surf contest hosted at the iconic and historic surf destination, the Washout on Folly Beach, South Carolina.

With nearly 250 competitors and countless more families, fans and followers, FBWC is the longest running all-female surf contest on the East Coast and South Carolina’s only all-female surf contest!

Learn more about FBWC, sponsor, or donate to the cause today at FollyWahine.com. Follow us on Facebook Folly Beach Wahine Classic and Instagram @FollyBeachWahine for updates and announcements !