The 25th Annual McElveen Race For The ARK
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 206 Central Ave, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
ARK of SC
The 25th Annual McElveen Race For The ARK is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024. This race includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run – both races begin and end at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue in Summerville. The USATF-certified course winds through historic downtown Summerville. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run kicks off at 8:45 a.m.
Through Aug. 23, registration is $35 with T-shirt for the 5K run/walk and $25 for without T-shirt and $10 for the 1-mile fun run or $30 for a family of four (without T-shirts).
Registration and packet pickup will be noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at The ARK House and at St. Luke’s from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on race day. During packet pickup and on race day, registration for the 5K is $40. For the 1-mile fun run, it’s $15 or $40 for a family of four (without T-shirts).
Businesses can create teams of five or more as part of the Corporate Challenge. The winning team (combined best times) receives a hand-crafted traveling trophy to display at its business or organization for one year. Cost for a Corporate Challenge Team is $500.
For more information on Corporate Team Challenge, Youth Team Challenge, and Sponsorship Opportunities contact The ARK at Events@thearkofsc.org
Join us for a block party afterwards to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this event! Food Trucks, Vendors & more! Stay tuned for more details.