30th Anniversary Secular Humanists of the Lowcountry

to

Charleston, SC Charleston, South Carolina

The Secular Humanists of the Lowcountry will be honoring their Founder, Herb Silverman, at their 30th Anniversary party on Sunday January 21st at 4pm at Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St. in downtown Charleston. 2024 marks 30 years since the founding of the non-prophet organization. New and longtime members will gather to honor Silverman and to celebrate 30 years being Good without God in the Lowcountry.

Charleston, SC
