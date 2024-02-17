37th Annual SIPOA Arts & Crafts Show

Saturday, February 17, 2024

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Live Oak Hall

We would like to display your artwork…ALL forms of it! Seabrook Island is lucky to be home to so many artists, craftsmen, photographers, hobbyists, and more!

Each exhibitor may request up to four rack-panels or one table. Please note, depending on responses, the number of rack-panels/tables per exhibitor may be adjusted to accommodate everyone.

Registration forms with additional information can be found here. Forms can be submitted no later than Thursday, February 8, 2024, by 4:00 pm.