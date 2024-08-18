3rd Annual Entrepreneurs in Athletics & Sports Fundraiser

× Expand EC Youth Event Flyer

Youth, youth leaders, church leaders, youth-focused non-profits, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, educators, and the rest of the community are invited to attend this event.

Learn how ENTREPRENEURS do business in the sports industry! Enjoy our 3-on-3 basketball closeout!

This event will feature:

~Emcees

~Sports Clinics (football, baseball, basketball, soccer, track and field, strength and agility, and swimming)

~Entrepreneurial Speakers

~3-on-3 Basketball Closeout (Category Levels: Elementary School, Middle School, High School) - $150 cash prize per level

~Basketball Game: City of Charleston Police vs. Mount Pleasant Police

~Health & Wellness Information

~Networking

~Vendors

~Community Info. Village

~Kidz Zone

~Food Trucks

~Photo Booth

~Giveaways

Entry: Donations on Eventbrite

-Free - Ages 10 & Younger

-$5 - Ages 11 & Older

3-on-3 Basketball Team Registration:

-$40 Donation on Eventbrite

There will be a $150 cash prize per level!

L.E.E.L. Initiative participants can register for EC Youth scholarships at the event.

Event sponsors, vendors, and food trucks are still being accepted, along with sponsorship for children who are interested in participating in the L.E.E.L. Initiative.

For more information or to become a vendor or sponsor, contact Pleshette Grant at (843) 640-0467/(843) 996-6136 or ECYouth1@gmail.com.