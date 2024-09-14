× Expand Drifter Fest 4th Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam

Held in downtown Charleston, the 4th Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam will be on Saturday, September 14th at the Refinery Amphitheater featuring the Rolling Stones’ saxophonist Karl Denson and his band Tiny Universe along with The Reckoning, Junco Partner, and Just Groove. General admission tickets are $25 ADV, $35 DOS with VIP at $60 and are one sale now at drifterfest.com/tickets. A free pre-jam will take place on Friday, September 13th at Home Team BBQ with 54 Bicycles. There will also be after parties each night at The Commodore as well as Friday at the Palace Hotel.

Sponsors include Jack Daniels, Clambank Construction, Mass Mutual SC/Hudnall Financial Group, Southern Flavor Magazine, Rodgers Wranglers, The Camden Agency, Lauren Courcoux/Carolina One Real Estate, Cotton Patch Hemp Co., Kickin’ Chicken, Garrett Rust, Realtor of Distinction, Corcoran HM Properties, The Corte Foundation, Carolina Audio Video, Closet Factory, and MarkaBull. The fest will include a varied group of vendors featuring Drifter Merch, HoneyCreek Pottery, Reba’s Dancing Dyes, Bright Star Designs Jewelry, Katie Lindler, LIFE IN LYRICS, Candlebis Candles and hi Seltzer

Bert Griggs

Drifter Fest celebrates the life of the late Bert Griggs. A huge fan of live music, he turned his passion into a well-received apparel and accessories company, Drifter Merch, that was inspired by his favorite bands.

For more information about the 4th Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam, visit www.drifterfest.com.