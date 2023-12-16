4th Annual Holiday Market

Firefly Distillery is celebrating the holiday season with its fourth annual Holiday Market, on Saturday, December 16th from 11 am to 5 pm. New this year, Firefly will offer three craft cocktail classes throughout the day, with seasonal recipes and featured spirits.

“We love to support small businesses in the community, and the holidays are a great time to shop small,” said Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly Distillery. “The energy, spirit, and joy around this time of year is unmatched and we love seeing our Field and Tasting Room full of holiday cheer.”

In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market, Firefly Distillery along with Holy City Brewing and The Station Park Circle will host over 200 local vendors combined, where attendees can holiday shop from artisans, enjoy seasonal entertainment, and enjoy bites at each venue. This family-friendly event is free to attend and full of some of the best makers and bakers in town. At Firefly Distillery, food trucks in attendance will include And Lobster, Bert and T’s Desserts, Charleston Mac Mama, Chow Bella, and more. Visitors can enjoy music from Super Reggae Man from 1 - 4 pm on the Distillery’s Porch.

In addition to the market, Firefly Distillery will be hosting three festive cocktail-making classes throughout the day. Classes will be held at 1 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm where guests can sip and learn how to make three specialty cocktails. Tickets for the classes are limited and available for advance purchase online here.

As part of the Holy City Holiday Market, complimentary shuttles will run on a loop between venues from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm. Firefly Distillery and the gift shop will be open until 7 pm to ensure visitors have ample time to shop and enjoy craft cocktails.

For more information about Firefly Distillery, upcoming events, and tastings, visit www.fireflydistillery.com.