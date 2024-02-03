Chamber Trio Featuring Yuriy Bekker, Julian Schwartz, & Marika Bournaki

Experience the harmonious synergy of these remarkable musicians as they explore a dynamic repertoire. Spanning well-loved classics and intriguing modern pieces, selections include Beethoven, Brahms, and Piazzolla.

Yuriy Bekker serves as the Artistic Director for all Charleston Symphony Orchestra concerts. A critically acclaimed violinist, Yuriy's musical journey has included guest concertmaster roles with various orchestras and collaborations with various musicians and conductors.

Marika Bournaki, a remarkable pianist, has taken the world stage by storm. Her solo performances have graced the repertoire of numerous orchestras across the globe, while her collaborations with various chamber ensembles have demonstrated her versatile musical spirit. Marika's international tours alongside her duo partner Julian Schwartz have garnered acclaim, and together, they secured 1st prize in the 2016 Boulder International Chamber Music Competition's "The Art of Duo."

Julian Schwartz was heralded from a young age as a cellist destined to stand among the greatest. He made his debut with the Seattle Symphony at the remarkable age of 11. Julian's musical prowess is characterized by his strong tone, effortless virtuosity, and an expansive palette of colors that define his distinctive style.

Ticket Release: Kiawah 1/16 Public 1/19 at 9:00 AM