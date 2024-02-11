Celebrate the biggest game of the year at Huey's Super Bowl Party! We kick off the evening at 5:00pm with a delectable buffet at 6:00pm, complete with snacks and popcorn throughout the night. Our fully stocked bar will be pouring your favorite drinks, and don't miss out on our exclusive gameday drink specials.

Price includes tax and gratuity.

Wild Dunes Club Members can receive 20% off.

World of Hyatt points do not apply to bookings.

Alcohol & soft drinks are NOT included in price