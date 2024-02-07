The Linda Ronstadt Experience with Tristan McIntosh

American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan's formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you to a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history. The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes you on a Musical Journey of Chart-Topping Smash Hits, "You're No Good", "When Will I Be Loved", "That'll Be The Day", "Blue Bayou" and many more classic hits by Jackson Brown, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Warren Zevon, The Rolling Stones, and Little Feat to name a few.