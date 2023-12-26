A Kwanzaa Celebration: Storytelling
International African American Museum 14 Wharfside Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
A Kwanzaa Celebration | Storytelling
- Dates: December 26 - December 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- The IAAM invites the community to daily storytelling sessions hosted by Julian Gooding. As digital media specialist for the Charleston County Public Library System and an experienced storyteller, Gooding brings to life the connections between West African tales and the narratives of enslaved peoples in America, celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa:
- Umoja - to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race
- Kujichagulia - self-determination
- Ujima - collective work and responsibility
- Ujamaa - cooperative economics
- Nia - purpose
- Kuumba - creativity
- Imani - faith
- Registration is not required. Program attendance is complimentary with the purchase of museum admission for the dates listed.
