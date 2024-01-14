Adopt a Highway
Each year, SIPOA coordinates quarterly Adopt a Highway events. Volunteers are organized to collect trash from the road on Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
Betsy Kerrison Parkway Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Seabrook Island, South Carolina
Saturday, January 14, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm
This year, the first Adopt a Highway event will be held on January 14, 2023 from 10:00am-12:00pm. Bags and vests will be provided.
Bring your gloves and your enthusiasm!
For more information, email Mary Gwyn at Mkginmd@verizon.net.