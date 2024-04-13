The first Art in I’on was inspired by 25 years of Art on the Beach - Chefs in the Kitchen on Sullivan’s Island. This event supports Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, Inc., a local nonprofit that provides free legal services to hundreds of low-income clients in our community each year. This events allows you to tour homes, meet dozens of artists, and enjoy tastes of local chefs’ creations. This event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm.