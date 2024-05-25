Back Porch James with The Midnight City 🎶

× Expand Provided by Firefly Distillery Back Porch Jams with The Midnight City at Firefly Distillery

Join us on Saturday, May 25 for another featuring Back Porch Jams at Firefly Distillery with The Midnight City.

Tickets on sale at City Paper Tickets now!

Door Time: 5:30pm

Show Time: 6:30pm

- Firefly Distillery is an outdoors, general admission venue.

- All Ages

- Children 12 & Under are free

- Chairs and blankets are permitted.

- No dogs or outside food and beverage.

- Concert is weather dependent.

- Distillery closes at 4pm. Last Tasting is at 3:30pm.

- Firefly does not have a box office for this concert.

- Sponsored by Modelo and White Claw.

The Midnight City is an Alternative Pop Indie band from Charleston, South Carolina.