Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Presents Lowcountry Photographer

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is pleased to have as our first speaker of 2024, renowned local nature photographer Cacky Rivers.

Cacky's love of birds was inherited from her father, the late Dr. Thomas Pinckney Rutledge Rivers, who taught her to "slow down and look up". She will be sharing many of the beautiful images she captured for her newest publication, Born and Raised, praised as "an exquisite new book of photography capturing the captivating birds of the South Carolina Lowcountry."

Focusing on relationships between avian parents and their young, Cacky expertly captures the birth story of a wide range of unique bird species that call the Lowcountry home. From the majestic herons and egrets of Carolina swamps to skittering terns and skimmers of salt-kissed Crab Bank, to the grand osprey and eagles, this visual symphony takes you on an awe-inspiring tour of avian life.

Cacky's gorgeous new book, Born and Raised, will be available for purchase and she will be signing copies after the event.