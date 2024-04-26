The Black Food Truck Festival returns this spring celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, family-friendly activities, and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on April 26-28 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.

Food has played a significant role in Black culture for centuries. It has served as a means of preserving cultural traditions, a source of community and socialization, and a way to transmit historical and cultural knowledge. These dishes often have cultural and historical significance and can be traced back to the African diaspora. The Black Food Truck Festival celebrates this history by inviting over 40 food trucks offering an array of cuisines from Black American Soul Food to West African dishes.

In addition to highlighting the region’s food truck cuisine, the annual Black Food Truck Festival has a greater mission of making an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing and investing in Black-owned businesses.

“This event goes beyond food; it is a family-friendly experience that captures the essence of black culture locally, nationally, and around the world," Festival founder Marcus Hammond said. "Attendees will not only have the opportunity to network and enjoy an incredible atmosphere but also play a pivotal role in showcasing the rich beauty of black culture.”

This family-friendly event also features live entertainment, dancing, artisans, and a host of games and lounges. More activities, entertainment and performances are to be announced at a later date.

Festival times are 12 pm to 7 pm for general admission and 11 am to 7 pm for VIP. The Exchange Park Fairgrounds is located at 9850 Highway 78 in Ladson.

General admission ticket prices start at $20 with VIP starting at $140. Two day and weekend passes are available as well. Up for grabs are tickets to the Rhythm & Booze Opening Party at The Wonderer and Saturday Night After Party tickets. Tickets do not include food. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. No pets allowed.

Purchase tickets at www.blackfoodtruckfestival.com . Follow along on social media at @blackfoodtruckfestival.