Go for the Pot o' GOLD! The Catch the Leprechaun 5K is a 3.1 mile race for walkers, joggers, competitive and non-competitive runners and stroller pushers (no bikes or dogs please). We encourage everyone to dress in their best Irish/Green outfit. Prizes are awarded to top runners, age groupers and best Irish costume! The course is a USATF Certified 5K flat and fast course on pavement.

Commemorative finisher mason jar mugs for all finishers

Commemorative race t-shirt

Free beer and sandwiches

Live Irish music pre and post race

The famous local legend Leprechaun will be on the course with plenty of shenanigans and malarkey. Any runners who beat the leprechaun to the finish line will receive a lucky prize!

The race will begin and end at Blue Sky Endurance at The Bend at Carolina Park. The flat 5K course will take you along Park Avenue Blvd. to Darrel Creek Trail and back.

There will be Pots 'o Gold for the top 3 Overall male and female finishers, top male and female Masters, top male and female Grandmasters. Separate Age Group awards provided by On Running for the top 3 male and female of each of the following age groups: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-24, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, and 90 and over.

Proceeds from this race will benefit Racers for Pacers, a local non profit that provides running chairs for individuals with disabilities who cannot run on their own. Racers for Pacers provides these individuals with the opportunity to “run” with a pacer on a regular basis and in local 5ks, 10ks or longer competitive runs throughout the Lowcountry.

Come check out this scenic route and enjoy some St. Patrick's Day cheer!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Does this race award a medal to finishers?

A. In lieu of a finishers medal, every person that registers before 3/14/2023 and finishes the race will receive a commemorative glass to use at the race after party.

Q. What is the minimum age requirement and do you need a parents or guardian’s consent to participate?

A. The minimum age for the 5K is 6 years, and we do need the signature of a consenting parent or guardian. No runner under the age of 12 may participate in the 5K unless accompanied by an adult.

Q: Can I have my favorite pet/dog run with me?

A: No. For the safety of the runners, no dogs will be allowed to run on the race course.

Q. Can I register at packet pick up? What about on race day? Do you accept credit cards at packet pick up and/or on race day?

A. Yes, there will be race day registration, but t-shirts or finisher mugs will not be guaranteed.

Q. Can I pick up my friend’s packet?

A. Yes you can. You only need the name they registered under to do so. Be sure to coordinate, we have had situations where someone picked up a packet for another and the original runner also showed up asking for their packet.

Q. Is there race day packet pick-up?

A. We will ONLY have packet pick up on race day from 10am - 5:30pm at Blue Sky Endurance at Carolina Park. 3510 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 102, Mount Pleasant.

Q. The shirt in my packet doesn’t fit, can I exchange it for a different size?

A. If we have any extras after the race you are welcome to exchange, but if the race fills, extras for exchange are unlikely.

Q. Will there be a place to leave a drop bag for the race?

A. No.

Q. I registered but now I can’t make it, can I get a refund or defer my registration to next year?

A. There is NO RAINCHECK for this event. Your entry fee for this year’s event CANNOT be transferred to next year’s event, and there are NO REFUNDS, no exceptions. This policy stays in effect whether you are injured, have an unexpected business or family emergency, pregnancy, etc. There are NO exceptions. Seriously.

You CAN donate your entry to charity, you will get a cash donation receipt. Just let us know!

You can transfer your entry to another person for free before registration closes on 3/14/2023. Please contact us to do so.

PLEASE NOTE that there is an immediate disqualification for anyone who runs under another person’s bib other than the person of record.

Q. Can you mail my race packet to me or can I pickup my packet after the race, even though I’m not going to run?

A. You will be able to pick up your packet up to one week after the race. No packets will be mailed.

Q. I left early, but it looks like I won an award. Can you mail it to me?

A. No, we do not mail out awards after the race. You will be able to pick up your award at Blue Sky Endurance at Carolina Park up to one week after the race. After one week, you prize will be donated.

Q. Are baby joggers/strollers allowed?

A. Yes, please be aware and stay clear of other runners.

Q. Will there be a water station on the course?

A. Yes, there will be a water station at the intersection of Darrell Creek Trail and Faulkner Drive.

Q. Can I wear my headphones?

A. We highly discourage the use of headphones in our races for your safety and the safety of your fellow runners. If you do use headphones, please keep one ear free and listen for instructions from the race monitors.

Q. I’m running, can my spouse/family volunteer?

A. Yes, we can use all the help we can get. They can sign up under the volunteer tab on the race registration page.

Q. Will there be an after party, with food and drinks?

A. Definitely!

Q. When will the race results be posted?

A. Usually the same day on the race registration website.

Q. What are your contingency plans for bad weather?

A. See below:

Rain– The event will NOT be canceled due to rain alone unless the downpour is such that athletes, police, and volunteers lose visibility making situations unsafe. If this occurs we will wait until the rain subsides and follow the same procedure listed for lightning conditions (minus the 30 minute rule). Athletes will be informed of such a change via announcements on race morning.

Lightning – In the event of lightning the race will be postponed by 30 minutes every time lightning is spotted and thunder is heard within 6 miles of the event. Please note that every time lightning strikes and thunder is heard within 6 miles of the race site we must delay the start by 30 minutes.