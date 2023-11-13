Fall Oyster Roast

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 17. The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition and the CofC Alumni Association are excited to host a classic Lowcountry Oyster Roast. Celebrate the season with delicious oysters, whole hog barbecue, chili, hot dogs, and all the fixings. Enjoy an open bar featuring regional flavors, premium liquors, local beers, and fine wines. The Bluestone Ramblers will provide traditional bluegrass music as we enjoy the College’s beautiful holiday lights. Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Alumni Association and the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

Friday, November 17, 2023 | 6 PM-9 PM

Early Bird tickets | $100 per person through October 8

Regular price tickets | $125 per person starting October 9

All guests must be ages 21 or older