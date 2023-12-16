The Taylor Music Group Presents Annual Festive Concert

Charleston, SC – The Taylor Music Group joyfully announces its much-anticipated annual event, the Charleston Celtic and Classical Christmas, set to enchant audiences on December 15 and 16, 2023.

Event Details:

Date & Time:

- December 15, 7:30 pm

St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort, SC

- December 16, 7:30 pm

Unitarian Universalist Church, Charleston, SC

Featuring:

- Taylor Festival Choir (TFC), conducted by Rob Taylor

- Na Fidleiri Reimagined, a Celtic instrumental ensemble led by Mary Taylor

- Special Guests: Ivan Goff on Uilleann Pipes

- Palmetto Youth Choir, under the direction of Danielle Loveless

Additional Highlights:

- Guest artists Bill Gesin and Jessica Hull Dambaugh

- Special guest star, Uillean piper Ivan Goff

Founding conductor Rob Taylor expresses his enthusiasm for the holiday season, stating, “The Holiday season is always our very favorite time of year. And making music with our incredibly talented friends makes it more special still.” Taylor highlights the inclusion of the Palmetto Youth Choir in this year's concert, emphasizing their remarkable talent. He also anticipates the return of internationally renowned Ivan Goff, who will captivate the audience with Christmas selections played on the Irish Uillean pipes.

Tickets for this festive celebration can be obtained at www.taylorfestivalchoir.org or purchased at the door in Charleston or Beaufort.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of Celtic and Classical Christmas magic, where musical excellence meets the spirit of the season.