× Expand Little Dog Agency Charleston Country Music Festival- April 14

Grab your friends and join us for a day filled with amazing Country music in a beautiful setting right on the river! It’s the Inaugural Charleston Country Music Festival on April 14th from 11 am to 5 pm.

Musical Acts Include:

One Flew South | Andrew Beam | Whey Jennings | Lauren Hall Band | The Big Finish | Ryan Sheley of Homemade Wine | Jon Hanks | George Fox of Big Stoner Creek | And More!

Food Provided by Saltwater Cowboys

Live Music All Day

Food, Art, and Retail Vendors

Mechanical Bull

Family Friendly

Free Kids Area

Beer & Wine

Exclusive VIP Area

Get tickets now for Charleston's biggest day in country music!

https://charlestoncountrymusicfestival.com/

The event will benefit Wake Up Carolina and Jenkins Orphanage and takes place at the beautiful Jenkins Youth & Family Village off Azalea Drive in North Charleston. The day will feature local, regional, and national country music acts playing with full bands and acoustic sets on two stages throughout the event site. Enjoy delicious food all day served by Saltwater Cowboys!