Charleston Green Drinks - February Social!

× Expand Charleston Green Drinks 2024 Join us for a Green Drinks Social!

Come join us for a casual social gathering!

This month's gathering will focus on re-connecting with one another and catching up on environmental issues and opportunities in the Lowcountry.

***********************

If you would like to share any announcements at the event, join us as a co-host at a future event, , or just have questions, please let us know! (wegrowpurpose@gmail.com)

***********************

We hope you all can join us for this month’s edition of Charleston Green Drinks!

MORE INFO:

http://growpurpose.com/greendrinks

About Charleston Green Drinks

Green Drinks is an international, organic, self-organizing network. Charleston Green Drinks hosts monthly gatherings that offer environmentally-minded community members a chance to connect, collaborate, and learn more about environmental resources and opportunities in Charleston. All are welcome.