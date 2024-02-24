Cocktails and Camellias

Mix and mingle at the most beautiful Cocktail Party in Charleston in America’s Oldest Landscaped Gardens

Hosted by Sidney Frazier, VP of Horticulture

Don’t miss Charleston’s premiere cocktail party celebrating the 10,000 camellias that bloom each year at Middleton Place. Guests will experience an evening of specialty cocktails, wine selections, and live music surrounded by breathtaking camellias in America’s Oldest Landscaped Gardens. Enjoy small plates featuring a new spin on low country cuisine created exclusively for this event by Middleton Place Executive Chef Chris Lukic. Be part of an unforgettable experience in an incredible setting.

This signature event takes place in the mirror gardens at Middleton Place. It is a 21 and up event, and general admission is not required.

Proceeds from the event support the preservation and maintenance of the historic camellias at Middleton Place. Tickets are non-refundable. Thank you for your support!