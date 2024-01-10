The next Community Drop-in Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sandcastle. Please introduce yourself to the KICA staff at the front desk so they can sign you in.

Mayor Pro Tempore Michael Heidingsfelder and Council Member Brad Belt will be available to every community member and stakeholder to drop in during the times listed above to allow any community member to:

Ask questions

Explain concerns

Provide any recommendations

Voice any criticism or areas of opportunity for improvement

This drop-in is an informal, more conversational meeting without an explicit agenda or presentation planned. There is no need to come on time; interested parties can drop in when available. There will be no live streaming or recording of this meeting, but Council will provide a brief summary of the conversations for all community members the following week.

For those who are unable to attend, the Town invites the community to email Michael Heidingsfelder at mHeidingsfelder@Kiawahisland.org and Brad Belt at bbelt@Kiawahisland.org with your questions or comments.