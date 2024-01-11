Town Council Member Brad Belt will host a community forum on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Charleston County Council Members Joe Boykin and Jenny Honeycutt, newly elected Charleston City Council Member Jim McBride, and newly elected Seabrook Island Town Council Member Darryl May, at Town Hall. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the Council members about the key issues impacting Johns Island and the Sea Islands community.