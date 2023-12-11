Cool Local Authors with Hot New Books

WHEN: Friday, January 12th from 4-6PM

WHERE: Islander 71 Fish House & Deck Bar

The 19th annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend kicks off with a party featuring some of the Lowcountry’s coolest debut authors and their hot new books– Victoria Benton Frank (My Magnolia Summer), Kristen Ness (At Loggerheads), and Brittany Butler (The Syndicate Spy).

This is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink, catch a sunset and hang out with friends and authors. Complimentary light apps and cash bar. Books will be available for purchase by Buxton Books.

By securing your FREE ticket, you are RSVPing that you are attending and you will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a prize! The winner must be there to claim the prize.

Add this party to your calendar and invite your friends!

This is the Friday night cocktail kickoff of our premier annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend! This exciting and free evening event is just the beginning of a remarkable literary weekend. Don't miss the chance to mingle with fellow book lovers and authors at the stunning Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms, SC.

But remember, while the kickoff is complimentary, tickets for the weekend's main events are flying off the shelves! Secure your spot now for an unforgettable literary experience. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

JAN 13 – SATURDAY LITERARY WORKSHOPS

Morning Mimosas Book Launch with Stacy Willingham: Start your day with a delightful blend of literature and mimosas. Engage with Stacy Willingham and her latest work in a lively, informal setting.

(SOLD OUT) Nature as a Muse: Excursion to Dewees Island: Embark on an inspiring journey to Dewees Island, where nature's beauty will spark your creativity and imagination.

Embark on an inspiring journey to Dewees Island, where nature's beauty will spark your creativity and imagination. Happy Hour and Mysteries with William Kent Krueger: Unwind with a happy hour session featuring suspense and intrigue, led by the master of mysteries, William Kent Krueger.

JAN 14 – SUNDAY MAIN EVENT

In-Depth Conversation with Authors: Moderated by the renowned Mary Alice Monroe, this 75-minute session promises an insightful exploration into the minds of your favorite authors. Dive deep into their novels, writing processes, and personal stories.

Interactive and Engaging: This isn't just a listening session. Engage directly with the authors, ask your burning questions, and share your thoughts in an interactive setting.

This isn't just a listening session. Engage directly with the authors, ask your burning questions, and share your thoughts in an interactive setting. Gourmet Delights and Signature Cocktails: Enjoy a variety of appetizers, signature cocktails, a full-service coffee bar, and delicious desserts as you mingle and discuss the day's insights.

This is more than just an event; it's an experience. Don't let this opportunity pass you by – grab your tickets now for a weekend filled with literary wonders!