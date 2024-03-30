The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and the kickoff to clay season on the WTA Hologic Tour, will return for its 52nd year from March 30th to April 7th, 2024 on Daniel Island. The highly anticipated tournament will feature more than 100 of the world’s top tennis players. Ticket packages and single session tickets are available for purchase at creditonecharlestonopen.com.

The 2024 player field already includes several top-ranked players. World No. 7, three-time Grand Slam finalist and 2023 Charleston champion Ons Jabeur will make her return to the Lowcountry, alongside World No. 5 Jessica Pegula and past champion Madison Keys.

On-site entertainment, food and beverage options, and interactive activations will keep the action going beyond the court. Returning to the tournament grounds is the popular tennis-focused Fan Zone with USTA South Carolina, which will feature hands-on activities for both kids and adults. Under the large oaks, fans can find an upscale dining and lounging retreat featuring live music.

Special discounts are available for juniors, seniors, USTA and military members. Juniors, 16 and under, are granted complimentary general admission seating, courtesy of Credit One Bank, with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Tickets and packages can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. For additional information, email tickets@charlestontennisllc. com.