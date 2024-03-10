Crushing Cancer

Coastal Crust 219 Simmons St, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464

My name is Jack, and I am a freshman at the Academic High school.  I have chosen to get involved with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and run for "Student Visionary of the Year".  This is a 7-week challenge ending March 21st where 11 high school students are competing to raise as much money as possible for the LLS mission.   The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the largest blood cancer research program in the nation that provides cutting-edge research, treatments, and support for patients.  My family lost a cousin to Hodgkin's Disease at age 19, so this is especially meaningful to me.    I have seen the effects of cancer  wanted to do something to help others!!!

I am on a mission to raise $150,000 and set a new record here in Charleston, South Carolina!!!  I have raised $52k toward this goal so far.  Next Sunday, March10th,  I am hosting a big Silent Auction Fundraiser Event at Coastal Crust.

Coastal Crust 219 Simmons St, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
