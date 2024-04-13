Cultivate Beauty
to
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
www.sibc.church
Cultivate Beauty April 2024
You're invited to our all-ages women's event held quarterly. Join us as we seek to image our Creator God by cultivating beauty through the arts! Each time we gather, we will explore a different form of art, coupled with a biblical focus.
Locations and cost may vary, however it is our aim to make each event affordable for everyone.
Our next event will take place on:
April 13, 2024 from 10am to 2pm
Our theme is "Enjoying God's Good Blessings"
We'll be decorating glass bottles, and creating beautifully delicious charcuterie boards - and then eating them for lunch!
It's sure to be a fun time!
Cost for this event is $25
Please RSVP by emailing Info@sibc.church